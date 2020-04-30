KX Superheroes, Brogan Dehne

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
“Coal: Powering the Past, Present, and Future” movie to be released May 1
Top Stories
$1M Powerball prize won in New Town
As council considers next steps, former Minot City Manager Lee Staab has offered to help, alderman says
North Dakota schools to share $33M for COVID-19 issues
Suspect wanted in March stabbing arrested in Bismarck
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Delay on the takedown of Minot State Air-Supported Dome
Minot State senior ends semester on a bittersweet note
Who’s reopening and under what conditions
The Flower Barn creates ‘May Day’ baskets
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Softball: Century returns a ton of starters poised for their first title
Video
Top Stories
Hermanson hoping for mound time
Video
Maverick track athletes holding out hope
Video
Golf: Linton-HMB girls poised for state title run
Video
Baseball: St. Mary’s wants to get aggressive at the plate in 2020
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheroes
Tips and Tricks
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
KX Superheroes, Brogan Dehne
Superheroes
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
Apr 30, 2020 / 03:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2020 / 03:43 PM CDT
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30
Video
Where to report severe weather damage
Video
How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?
Video
Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm
Video
What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?
Video
Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home.
Video
How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?
Video
Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted.
Video
Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30
Video
Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year
Video
Century Softball
Video
Massage Therapists
Video
College Money CARES Act
Video
Bismarck Heroes
Video
Medical Trials
Video
COVID Attacks
Video
Ag Assistance
Video
Volunteer Firefighters
Video
Caps & Gowns
Video
Overflow of Masks
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Who’s reopening and under what conditions
Carson Wentz, wife Madison welcome baby girl
$1M Powerball prize won in New Town
Weather
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge