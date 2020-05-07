KX Superheroes Linton Senior Center

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Some businesses naturally safer than others
Top Stories
Thursday’s Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler
Video
LIFE HACKS: Whitening your teeth at home
Video
Texas man dies in two-car crash in Morton County
Video
Frontier criticized for fee to ensure more space on planes
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Plant kits given to Bismarck students to teach them about indoor gardening
‘Staycations’ becoming the new normal for travelers
The Music Plays On: Virtual benefit concert to be held for the International Music Camp
Esper: Pentagon ready for any new wave of coronavirus
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Talkin baseball with Sabre Dogs
Video
Top Stories
Majettes cheer team holds tryouts
Video
Boys Golf: Bismarck’s Tyce Halter misses out on a chance at the title
Video
Track: Grant County-Flasher hopes of breaking a school record dashed after spring cancelation
Video
Hidden golf gem
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheroes
Tips and Tricks
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
KX Superheroes Linton Senior Center
Superheroes
by:
Tia Streeter
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 03:49 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 03:49 PM CDT
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7
Video
Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7
Video
Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler
Video
National Nurses Day
Video
National Guard Helping
Video
Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Bismarck Golf
Video
Grant County Track
Video
New Town Businesses
Video
CHI Williston New Equipment
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6
Video
The Hub
Video
The Dark Web - Origin Story
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6
Video
Local businesses protest to reopen
Video
Some crazy clouds explained
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6
Video
Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies
Video
New Salem Golf
Video
Legacy Track and Field
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Great River Energy to close Coal Creek Station
Video
BNSF to make cuts in Mandan and Minot
KX News Live Stream
Texas man dies in two-car crash in Morton County
Video
6 people positive for COVID-19 in recent Bismarck drive-through mass testing
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge