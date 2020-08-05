Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Backyard BBQ August 5th Weather Forecast
Top Stories
Manikin gives Sanford’s AirMed team practice on saving lives
Video
ND National Guard, Morton County first responders conduct search rescue training
Radar failures leave Minot area poorly covered, sometimes during storms
Video
Local COVID-19 survivor urges others to take virus seriously — especially young adults
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Tiffin teammates finding baseball and lessons in Bismarck
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck edges out Minot in opening round of Class AA State Tournament
Video
Soccer: Bismarck ready for a new era of the Demons
Video
Soccer: Mandan Braves excited to be back on the pitch
Video
Volleyball: To hold Class B regular-season tournaments up to the regions
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
90 days
90 days for FEMA map appeal starts Thursday
Video
Recent Videos
MPS Plan - more info
Video
Williston Treasures
Video
Offroad Safety
Video
New Playground
Video
Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Teacher Spree
Video
Sanford New Manikin
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5
Video
Minot Radar
Video
COVID-19 Survivor
Video
Meth Found
Video
FEMA Appeal
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5
Video
Weeds
Video
Phone Chargers
Video
Bismarck Bull Moose
Video
Class AA State Tournament
Video
Fill the Bus 2020
Video
Pavement Data Collector
Video
Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot family shares concerns about MPS reintegration plan, Superintendent expands on it
Video
US Court of Appeals vacates order to shut down DAPL — for now
Report: Twitter bans Trump campaign from tweeting over COVID misinformation
Minor explosion outside Minot home; second unexploded device also found
‘Zombie cicadas’ infected with mind-controlling fungus emerge
Video
Local COVID-19 survivor urges others to take virus seriously — especially young adults
Video
Fargo police say deadly crash believed to be intentional
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back