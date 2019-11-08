Advent Calendar

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
UND Law School Dean weighs in on Supreme Court vacancy
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
GOOD VIBE TRIBE: Remembering Kaidra Froelich
Video
Tuesday’s Forecast: We welcome fall with the 80s
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s takes down rivals Bishop Ryan, DLB sweeps South Prairie
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Bismarck holds WDA lead, Legacy defeats Dickinson
Video
Tennis: Legacy, Mandan and Minot win big in WDA matches
Video
HS Volleyball: Surrey’s first-year coach wants to rebuild program
Video
Soccer: Legacy and Bismarck finish with a draw; Minot wins on the road over Mandan
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Lets Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Smile of the Day 9-22
Video
Parent Panel: Talking to kids about COVID
Video
Glow Up: Contouring
Video
National Ice Cream Cone Day
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Advent Calendar
Costco brings back wine advent calendars for $99.99
Recent Videos
Class B Volleyball
Video
WDA Boy's Soccer
Video
WDA Boy's Tennis
Video
Business Women
Video
Tears Foundation
Video
Surrey Volleyball
Video
Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/22
Video
PD Investigation
Video
CHi Gets UV Sterilizer
Video
Tribal college grants
Video
Bridge Money
Video
Distance Learning
Video
Winter coat drive
Video
Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/22
Video
Minot Commission on Aging keeps on going
Video
Soup kitchen able to stay open
Video
Remembering a local inspiration
Video
Tuesday's Forecast: We welcome fall with the 80s
Video
Family traditions during the pandemic
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck City Commissioners amend COVID-19 shelter security contract following public comment
Video
KX News Live Stream
Garrison police officer placed on leave during an investigation after women accuse him of harassment
Video
Hidden History: A basketball team wasn’t crowned champions until 60 years later
Video
Hidden History: Fairview Lift Bridge
Video
Weather
Amtrak ‘Empire Builder’ service in ND will drop to three times a week starting Oct. 19
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Bismarck
2020 Y’s Men’s Rodeo
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss