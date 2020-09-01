Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday’s Forecast: Very windy with fire weather concerns
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Dickinson man accused of raping woman he met at bar
Video
Minot man accused of attacking state trooper responding to call in Velva; charged with attempted murder
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Football: Shiloh Christian leans on their youth to take them back to the postseason
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Bottineau has a familiar face with new head coach
Video
Football: Beulah lifting its way to the top in the weight room
Video
Baseball: Larks extend win streak to four
Video
Football: Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn ready to do whatever it takes this season
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
African American
Death of Chadwick Boseman is bringing awareness to colorectal cancer
Video
Recent Videos
Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Red Flag Warning
Video
New Dem Candidate
Video
CBL Finances
Video
Farming Grant
Video
CDC Clarification
Video
Free Car Washes
Video
CDC & Testing
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9-1
Video
Stress & Pregnancy
Video
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/1
Video
Tuesday's Forecast: Very windy with fire weather concerns
Video
NDC SEPT 1
Video
Shiloh Christian Football
Video
New Roof
Video
COVID-19 Shelter
Video
Bottineau Volleyball
Video
Beulah Football
Video
Monday, August 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Haunted history tours return to Bismarck
Video
North Dakota named hardest working state of 2020 in study
Owner of malls in Bismarck & Minot headed to bankruptcy
Video
1 death, 114 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,378
North Dakota will not adapt new CDC testing recommendations
Video
Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back