Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Jury finds Montana man guilty of negligent homicide in 2018 New Town crash
Thursday’s Forecast: Scattered storms & cooler temps
Video
North Dakota Women’s Network celebrate 100 years since passing the 19th amendment
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Volleyball: New wave of talent paving the way for Shiloh Christian
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: New head coach brings a new level of energy at Nedrose
Video
Football: Mandan ready for their shot at a state title
Video
Football: Minot prepares for tough opening week matchup
Video
Soccer: Sabers’ seniors hoping to leave a legacy with first ever state playoff appearance
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
AMC Theatres
Minot’s AMC Theatres in Dakota Square Mall back open
Recent Videos
Thursday, August 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
MSA United Way Homeless Shelter Update
Video
Shiloh Christian Volleyball
Video
Nedrose Volleyball
Video
First Day of School
Video
FDHU Contact Tracing
Video
YHF
Video
Williston Veterans Golf Scramble
Video
Mosquito Control
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27
Video
BPS Back to School
Video
Capitol Upgrades
Video
Zap Teen Starts Hatchery Kits
Video
Air Quality
Video
Bishop Ryan Back to School
Video
Recovery Support
Video
New Bookmobile
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27
Video
Thursday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cooler temps
Video
NDC AUG 27
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Husband arrested in Minot shooting death of Connie Rod
Challenges already present as North Dakota schools reopen
Video
1 death, 337 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 26; active cases statewide are 1,995
Weather
Students and parents share their feelings on the first day of school
Video
13-year-old girl missing in Mandan
Don't Miss
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back