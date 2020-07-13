Appeals Court

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Mandan Strong program to help local businesses
Video
Top Stories
Young adults leading in Burleigh County positive COVID-19 cases
What educators say they hope is decided on going back to school
Tax deadline approaching, CPA’s seeing last-minute filers
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Govs and Roughriders split, Chiefs and Keybirds showcase offense, A’s and Oilers face off
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals getting it done on the mound
Video
New facility offers Sanford Health faster and better sterilization process
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs beat Fremont in home run loaded game; Larks beat Bull Moose
Video
Baseball: Senators beat Hettinger-Scranton; Capitals win on walk-off in final day of Capital City Invite
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Appeals Court
North Dakota urges court to halt Dakota Access line shutdown
Recent Videos
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Mandan BusinessMini Match
Video
Minot Roundabout Open
Video
YHF
Video
Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Bismarck Capitals Baseball
Video
Emergency Pay Debate
Video
Rural Broadband
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13
Video
Grilling Safety
Video
Food Safety
Video
Adulting Class
Video
Car Thefts
Video
Injury Crash
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13
Video
Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children
Video
"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC
Video
Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps
Video
NDC 13
Video
College baseball
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
What educators say they hope is decided on going back to school
A record 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 12; total statewide is 4,442
Death Valley sets record for planet’s hottest temperature in years
Young adults leading in Burleigh County positive COVID-19 cases
Weather
Minot’s first-ever roundabout partially open to traffic
Video
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back