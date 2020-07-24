Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Business Beat: Lillian’s in Bismarck closing
Video
Top Stories
Local family visits in person for first time since March due to on-going pandemic
NDDOT aiming to make highways smarter
Video
Keeping pets safe in the summer heat
Video
Probation for martial arts teacher accused of sexual assault
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Golf: Tschetter having a lot of success this summer
Top Stories
NDHSAA releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming fall sports
Video
Baseball: Mandan Flickertails retake first place in a strong pitching performance
Video
Minot Athletic Director gives update on fall sports
Video
Baseball: Big Sticks pitching leading the way
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Badlands Brew Coffeehouse
Business Beat: Badlands Brew Coffeehouse in Minot updates indoor lounge
Recent Videos
Sidewalk Sale
Video
Facility Update
Video
Seeking Donations
Video
Class Ring
Video
Drive-In Movies
Video
Lillian's Closing
Video
Smarter Highways
Video
Pet Safety
Video
Drive-Thru Testing
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/24
Video
Friday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storms
Video
Furry Friends 7-24
Video
Northwoods League
Video
Minot High School Sports
Video
Pit Bull Ordinance
Video
Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video
Video
Local Testing
Video
Badlands Big Sticks
Video
Bismarck Bobcats
Video
Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
President issues four executive orders to reduce drug costs
Video
Interactive Radar
2 deaths, 124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 23; total statewide is 5,614
Weather
NDDOT aiming to make highways smarter
Video
Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved
Video
Drive-in theatres making a comeback in Mandan
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back