Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Voters say ‘no’ to tax dollars for Bismarck recreation complex
Top Stories
Families with children who have autism can receive voucher for help
Bismarck outdoor warning system currently silent
Video
KX Gives Back: Glen Ullin Fire Department
Video
Do you really live in a “bubble”? The science behind dissipating storms
Video
COVID-19
KX News Town Hall
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Schools in Minot working to come up with a plan to get back in the classroom
Top Stories
Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson to start human trials of coronavirus vaccine in July
As many as 35 million people may still be waiting for their stimulus checks
ND Heritage Center and Museum to re-open June 22 — with some changes
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Governors offense off to a great start
Video
Top Stories
Cederstrom transitions to small diamond
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball: Busy night in Bismarck highlighted by Governors home opener
Video
Vistas pick up first home win
Video
Storm back for new season
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Daily Pledge
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Bears
Trump administration eases restrictions on killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens in Alaska
Recent Videos
Ward Co Weather Modification
Video
Bismarck Governors Baseball
Video
Dr. Wynne on WHO
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Video
Emergency Siren Trouble
Video
Picnic in Minot
Video
Magic City Discovery Center
Video
KX Gives Back
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10
Video
Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10
Video
Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer
Video
CountryHouse
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Dickinson Roughriders Baseball
Video
Ballot Drop Off
Video
Money for a Cause
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9
Video
Ballots Coming In
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives confirm
Video
Idaho man married to missing kids’ mom charged with hiding remains
Starbucks permanently closing, modifying 400 stores in North America
More than 350 oil wells may soon be plugged and reclaimed
Bismarck man to appear on Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America”
Don't Miss
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Election Results
Gallery
Putting North Dakota Children First
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, May 11
Video
More Daily Pledge