bearscat bakehouse

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Truck Drivers Keep Moving
Video
WATCH: Physician writes song ‘Be Brave’
Sen. Kevin Cramer Joins Good Day Dakota to discuss COVID-19 in N.D.
Video
Standing Rock’s Plans Against COVID-19
Video
COVID-19
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Governor’s Press Conferences
North Dakota Statistics
Symptoms
Prevention
Top Stories
WATCH: ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Truck Drivers Keep Moving
Video
Top Stories
Drastic Drop in Pollution: Another Unintended Consequence of the Coronavirus
Fund set up for monetary, personal protective equipment donations to aid COVID-19
Downtown Bismarck adjusts to fit community needs due to shutdown
ND Grocers Association ask the public to follow guidelines
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
US Olympic coach and Bismarck native Terry Steiner optimistic despite suspension of summer games
Video
Top Stories
Staying on top of game
Video
Beulah track standout looks forward to their shot at a title
Video
Father/son seasons on hold
Video
Qvale heading south
Video
Features
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
bearscat bakehouse
Bismarck bakery makes donut based off of Netflix show ‘Tiger King’
Video
Recent Videos
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Truck Drivers
Video
Summer Olympics
Video
Bed Bugs
Video
Garrison Public Schools
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2
Video
Tiger King Donut
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2
Video
Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2
Video
BIRD DOG CHAMP
Video
Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today
Video
Track and Field
Video
Grocery Store
Video
2 Exec Orders April 1
Video
Nursing Exam Issue
Video
Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
MHA Nation
Video
Girls Hockey
Video
RJR Remembrance
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Tenants Complain of Unresolved Bed Bug Infestation Lasting More Than Two Years
Video
Bismarck bakery makes donut based off of Netflix show ‘Tiger King’
Video
12 new COVID-19 ND cases reported late April 1; total now is 159
WATCH: Physician writes song ‘Be Brave’
Garrison Public Schools taking advantage of the pandemic to upgrade schools
Video
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge