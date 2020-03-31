Skip to content
Beauty Salon
Assisted living facility suing governor, NDDOH over executive order prohibiting in-house beauty salon
Recent Videos
Hazen Baseball
Video
Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Marsy's Law
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23
Video
Gateway to Science
Video
Counselor in Costumes
Video
Prison Adjusts
Video
Watford City Businesses
Video
First Responder, Pilot
Video
Larks Parade
Video
Photo Challenge
Video
Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23
Video
Scattered rain & cooler temperatures
Video
LM Wind Power Outbreak
Video
Allergies or Covid?
Video
Council of the Arts helps local artists
Video
Overdose Increase, Ward County
Video
Grant County-Flasher Track and Field
Video
Legacy Tennis
Video
KX News Trending Stories
100 Years Later: The Story of the Wolf Family Murder
Video
Businesses in Watford City preparing to open
Video
Assisted living facility suing governor, NDDOH over executive order prohibiting in-house beauty salon
Doctors warn of new coronavirus symptom in young adults
City of Wishek hangs banners to honor high school seniors
Video
Don't Miss
Salute to Seniors
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
