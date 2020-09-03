Big Muddy CrossFit

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2/21
Video
Bismarck couple rings in 2021 with midnight wedding
How local gyms are faring in the new year
Dietitian explains the dangers of dieting as a New Year’s resolution
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
University of Mary women’s basketball season opener cancelled due to COVID
Top Stories
College Basketball: Minot State Women looking for balanced scoring this season
Video
College Basketball: Minot State leaning on key returns to start the new season
Video
Girl’s basketball: Flasher’s young players stepping up early
Video
WDA Hockey: Minot rolls against Bismarck
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Baby Giraffe Cam
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Big Muddy CrossFit
How local gyms are faring in the new year
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 1/2/21
Video
Minot State Womens Basketball set to tip off tomorrow
Video
Minot State Men Basketball ready for season
Video
Flasher underclassmen stepping up big
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Video
Tom's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast
Video
12HIKES
Video
FURRY FRIDAY JAN 1
Video
NDC JAN 1
Video
Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/1/21
Video
WDA Hockey 12-31
Video
WDA Basketball 12-31
Video
DLB Lakers Boys Basketball
Video
Saint Marys Boys Basketball
Video
Bars/Restaurants and NYE
Video
Vaccine Priority for Standing Rock
Video
MANDAN YOGA STUDIO
Video
NDC DEC 31
Video
Class B Basketball
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Baby Giraffe Cam
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck couple rings in 2021 with midnight wedding
NBA player donates food, masks to Standing Rock
Video
Regular COVID-19 tests can’t detect which strain you’re infected with
Video
Search suspended for boat that left Bahamas with 20 on board
Meet western North Dakota’s New Year’s baby
Video
Rapid antigen screening continues to be offered in Bismarck
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll oppose certification of Biden victory, demands emergency audit