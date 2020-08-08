Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Harmon Lake and others
Top Stories
Veteran biking across the state to raise money for service dogs for veterans
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force releases plan for next steps
Video
Blue Zones Project seeks to improve well-being in Bismark-Mandan
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Quarterfinals come and go in the Class B State Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Governors and Patriots win in comeback games
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Governors on the brink, Minot Vistas come up just short of comeback
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Governors move on, Vistas eliminate the Roughriders
Video
Soccer: Century ready to redeem themselves in 2020
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Biking
Veteran biking across the state to raise money for service dogs for veterans
Recent Videos
Class B State Baseball
Video
Class AA State Baseball
Video
Angel's Wish Watford City
Video
Third Moon
Video
Friday, August 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Polling Locations
Video
Burleigh-Morton Task Force
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/7
Video
Updating Addresses
Video
Mortgage Rates
Video
Blue Zones
Video
Sculpture Replaced
Video
GED Success
Video
50 for a Cure
Video
28 Tastes and Taps
Video
Obesity Care
Video
Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/7
Video
Explosion Search
Video
GNC Closing
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/7
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back