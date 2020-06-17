Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Backyard BBQ June 17th Weather Forecast
Video
Top Stories
ND Democrats say the people should have a say in CARES Act dollars
Lutheran Social Services lends a hand in contact tracing
Video
NDDoH: Add immunizations to your back to school list
Video
COVID-19 having an impact on future of state infrastructure
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Wyatt Ulrich ready for one last season as Mr. Lark
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Familiar North Dakota faces on the Bismarck Bull Moose
Video
Lamoureux twins win 2020 Rough Rider award
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Larks put together complete game against Mandan Flickertails
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals sweep Minot Metros in two close games
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Bradley Joseph Agard
Police ask for help locating missing Bismarck man
Recent Videos
Second Wave of COVID-19
Video
YHF
Video
Summer Travel
Video
Clifton Appearance
Video
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Contact Tracing
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17
Video
Overcrowding Schools
Video
Bismarck Larks Baseball
Video
Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball
Video
Airport Concerns
Video
Lamoureaux Twins RoughRider award
Video
Infrastructure Funding
Video
Burleigh Testing
Video
Common Bird Decline
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17
Video
Spring Equinox explained
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17
Video
Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Police ask for help locating missing Bismarck man
$1 Million Dollars Clothes Drive in Bismarck on Thursday June, 18th
Video
Uncle Ben’s rice says ‘now is the right time to evolve the brand’
Recent spike of COVID-19 in some states is not a second wave, top health expert says
Video
Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back