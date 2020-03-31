brick oven bakery

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Preparing for College
Top Stories
Suspect in Minot homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals after deadly car chase in Wisconsin
S.D. woman dies hours after feeling COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Burleigh County Senior Center Passes Out Meals With a Fish House
Video
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warns of scammers taking advantage of pandemic
Video
COVID-19
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Governor’s Press Conferences
North Dakota Statistics
Symptoms
Prevention
Top Stories
Bismarck Public Schools expanding to 23 meal location sites, changing some times
Top Stories
Sanford Health Plan to cover full treatment cost for COVID-19
Top Stories
How to make a homemade face mask, with or without sewing
CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
Video
Preparing for College
CBP temporarily reducing hours at several North Dakota ports of entry
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
North Dakota cancels legion baseball
Top Stories
MSU coaches lend a hand
Video
Baseball: Heart River in a win-now mentality
Video
US Olympic coach and Bismarck native Terry Steiner optimistic despite suspension of summer games
Video
Staying on top of game
Video
Features
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
brick oven bakery
4-year-old gives Brick Oven Bakery a heart-warming cronut review
Recent Videos
Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Legion Baseball
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3
Video
Sewing Group
Video
Losing Work
Video
BisMarket
Video
Flower Central
Video
SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3
Video
Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3
Video
A weekend warm up is ahead
Video
COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY
Video
Baseball
Video
Delivering Meals North Dakota Style
Video
Communicating with NASA
Video
Gift Cards
Video
Corornavirus Scams
Video
Election PAckets
Video
Prairie Sky Breads
Video
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Truck Drivers
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19
S.D. woman dies hours after feeling COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Minot Business Owner Closes Shop Due To COVID-19
Video
Suspect in Minot homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals after deadly car chase in Wisconsin
New information on COVID-19 this week from Dr. Mateo
Video
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge