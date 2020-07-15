Skip to content
Chief Health Strategist
Vaccine shows promise according to North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist
Video
Golf Talk 7-15
Video
Baseball 7-15
Video
Donating Hair
Video
Sandemic Volleyball
Video
Behavioral Health Calls
Video
Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate
Video
New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college
Video
Home Schooling
Video
Lights and Sirens
Video
STEM Camp
Video
School Needs Smart Boards
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15
Video
Bridge Moving Day
Video
Williston Construction
Video
31:8 Project
Video
MPS Plan
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15
Video
NDC JULY 15
Video
Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat
Video
Open valve leads to crude oil spill in western North Dakota
Minot man accused of kidnapping woman along Highway 52 and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint
24-7 behavioral health response team available for detox & mental health emergency calls
Video
Pandemic hits women harder in jobs, health care
Video
The 10 most popular baby boy and girl names
2 Crashes, 5 vehicles
Sims bridge to be preserved for years to come
Video
