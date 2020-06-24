closet 127

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Local buffets dealing with COVID-19 challenges
Video
Top Stories
Your Health First: New drug used to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms
Video
Law Enforcement: Be aware of fake ‘warrant scam’
June mosquito spraying canceled for Ward County
Video
What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose want to be versatile this season
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Governors split with West Fargo on the road
Video
Baseball: Minot Metros prepare for busy stretch in schedule
Video
Baseball: Badlands Big Sticks prepare to defend Expedition League title
Video
Golf: Junior Golf returns to Bismarck in the continuing chase for the Applebee’s Cup
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
closet 127
Two Bismarck women create Closet 127 to help people get a fresh start
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24
Video
COVID-19 & Buffets
Video
Water Usage
Video
YHF
Video
Mosquito Spraying
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24
Video
What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24
Video
Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Reporting Sexual Assault
Video
Pet Database
Video
Pool sales Surge
Video
Tribal Lands Webinar
Video
Crime Report
Video
Minot Metros Baseball
Video
Silver Linings Day
Video
Badlands Big Sticks Baseball
Video
Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Missionary Project
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Local buffets dealing with COVID-19 challenges
Video
KX News Live Stream
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Interactive Radar
Digital Original: Two friends choreograph a dance to encourage people during pandemic
42 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 23; total statewide is 3,362
Williams County looking to solve 38-year-old cold case of unidentified body
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back