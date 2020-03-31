Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Small town with negative test results remains positive during pandemic
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Ward County to get first-ever police K9
COVID-19-related cybersecurity threats rampant
Businesses re-open: We asked your opinion on the decision
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Small town with negative test results remains positive during pandemic
Bride & groom are surprised with wedding parade after having to postpone their reception
Watch: Feds threaten to step in if states get too restrictive with stay-at-home orders
Video
Oil prices back to break-even, as the state looks at financial solutions
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Hazen confident at the plate
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Ricardo Pierre-Louis excited to take over for Bismarck Boy’s Soccer
Video
Blue Jays had high hopes
Video
NDHSAA cancels spring sports, winter tournaments
Teammates on same path
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheroes
Tips and Tricks
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota
CMV
CMV rolls over after crash in Minot
Recent Videos
Hazen Baseball
Video
Bismarck New Coach Interview
Video
Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Belcourt Family
Video
Motocross in Williston
Video
Grad Photos
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1
Video
Bismarck Testing
Video
Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?
Video
Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning
Video
Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1
Video
Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions
Video
Stem Student Honored
Video
Williston Gift Card FB Group
Video
Shelter Program
Video
Ethanol Producers
Video
Eviction Debate
Video
Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Standing Rock Track & Field
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Belcourt Family Faced With Harsh Reality of COVID-19
Video
Bride & groom are surprised with wedding parade after having to postpone their reception
4 new deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for April 30; total statewide is 1,107
Body of missing toddler found in creek in Barnes County
Small town with negative test results remains positive during pandemic
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge