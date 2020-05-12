coffee cake

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
North Dakota celebrates Memorial Day virtually due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Bismarck seniors make history as class who graduated during a pandemic
Video
Parents are happy with in person graduation
Video
N.D. brewery fights to stay open during pandemic
Video
Royse’s Twin City Produce opens back up for limited time only
Video
COVID-19
KX News Town Hall
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
US faces Memorial Day like no other under virus restrictions
Video
Bismarck seniors make history as class who graduated during a pandemic
Video
War on COVID-19: Frontline ER doctors, PTSD expert answer your questions
Video
Man charged in federal court with coronavirus relief fraud
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
HS Baseball: Hettinger-Scranton looking for first state appearance in 9 years
Top Stories
HS Softball: Legacy’s first chance to make it to state pushed back
HS Softball: Westhope loses chance to make run for state
HS Track: Bottineau’s State hopes on hold for a year
Video
Golf: Spring Championship prepares for a new look tournament
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
KX News Town Hall
Memorial Day
KX News Local Superheroes
Tips and Tricks
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
Putting North Dakota Children First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
coffee cake
One Bottineau family celebrates Memorial Day Parade with tradition that’s been going strong for 30 years
Video
Recent Videos
Bottineau Memorial Day Flags
Video
N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
Video
Memorial Day Family Tradition
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Video
Fishing Memorial Day
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020
Video
Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20
Video
Robert One Minute 5-25
Video
Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!
Video
Bismarck Graduates
Video
Parents react to graduation
Video
Robert One Minute 5-24
Video
State Lab Equipment Malfunction
Video
Bottineau Track
Video
Watford City Summer School
Video
Minot Gated Community
Video
Barricaded Subject in Bismarck
Video
COVID-19 Case Report Update 5-24
Video
Spring golf championship
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Motorcyclist injured in Memorial Day Group Ride
Victim dies following Thursday accidental shooting in Minot
Man arrested for murder in Minot stabbing
North Dakota celebrates Memorial Day virtually due to COVID-19
Video
520 veteran flags lined streets of Bottineau honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Video
Don't Miss
Putting North Dakota Children First
Memorial Day
Bank of ND 529 Day
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, May 11
Video
More Daily Pledge