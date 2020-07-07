Community Athlete Program

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
ND Industrial Commission: Unprofitable oil is not economic waste
Video
Top Stories
Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry
Coronavirus & Children: How will it affect going back to school?
Video
Dance class in Bismarck gives parents a chance to bond with their kids
Video
Tuesday’s Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Badlands Big Sticks use the language of baseball to bring together a wide variety of athletes
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Souris Valley keeping it loose in the dugout to bring good baseball
Video
Baseball: Larks down Bull Moose in a close game
Video
Baseball: Senators face off against Bismarck 15’s; Metros and Volunteers split; Surrey sweeps Stanley
Video
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs hope they are turning the corner
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Community Athlete Program
Community Athlete program is accepting applications for athletes making a difference in the community
Recent Videos
Oil Production
Video
Badlands Big Sticks
Video
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Video
Grain Cleaning
Video
Burn Ban
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7
Video
Kids & COVID-19
Video
Dance Class
Video
Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7
Video
Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms
Video
NDC JULY 7
Video
Larks
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Mandan Chiefs
Video
DAPL shutdown means a win for Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Video
Metros Baseball
Video
DJGA Golf
Video
Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Minot Fire
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Weather
Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
Video
Lincoln man killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
KX News Live Stream
4 deaths, 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 6; total statewide is 3,898
Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back