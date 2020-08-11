Coteau Properties

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Bismarck City Commissioners discuss changing easement release process
Top Stories
Reentry plan changed in Mandan to implement hybrid learning model for middle school
Community comes together to help those displaced by Mandan apartment fire
Video
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
Mandan Police tracking down pets from apartment fire
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Football: St. Mary’s doing its part to make sure football season goes on
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Williston looking for more success in 2nd year in the WDA
Video
NDSU and UND face changes as Summit League postpones fall sports
Video
Baseball: Bull Moose win big behind Legacy alumni Paxton Miller’s big game
Video
Football: Des Lacs Burlington’s competition in the quarterback room
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Coteau Properties
Rural landowner describes years-long, informal dispute with coal company
Video
Recent Videos
Mandan Fire Help
Video
Saint Mary's Football
Video
Williston Soccer
Video
Face Masks
Video
Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11
Video
Mamas Llama's
Video
Watford City House Fire
Video
Park Name
Video
Missing Pets
Video
Voices of War
Video
Flooded Farmland
Video
Unplanted Land
Video
ND Funds
Video
Change in Plea
Video
Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/11
Video
Life Hacks: Sunburn
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/11
Video
Tuesday's Forecast: Hot with a slight chance for storms
Video
NDC AUG 11
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
North Dakota selected by CDC as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning
KX News Live Stream
Interactive Radar
5 deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for August 10; active cases statewide is 1,099
Reentry plan changed in Mandan to implement hybrid learning model for middle school
Infectious disease specialist urges people to wear a face covering, no matter what it is
Video
Forecast
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back