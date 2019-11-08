Crater of Diamonds State Park

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Thursday’s Forecast: Warm & Breezy
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Dem-NPL Gov. candidate Shelley Lenz shares COVID-19 plan, criticizes Governor’s handling of pandemic
Video
Sen. Cramer weighs in on Supreme Court vacancy ahead of President’s pick
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Football: Titans taking the new players under their wing
Video
Top Stories
WDA Football: Dickinson glad to be back home looking for their first win
Video
WDA Girl’s Golf: Century poised for fourth straight WDA Title
Video
Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s takes down rivals Bishop Ryan, DLB sweeps South Prairie
Video
Soccer: Bismarck holds WDA lead, Legacy defeats Dickinson
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Lets Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Tips for finding a home builder
Video
For Belle’s Sake Rescue
Video
BINGO with Bismarck Parks & Rec
Video
Safety at the dentist
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Crater of Diamonds State Park
‘I honestly teared up’: Man finds massive 9 carat diamond at Arkansas park
Recent Videos
Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24
Video
Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy
Video
Yoga Therapy
Video
NDC SEPT 24
Video
TGU Football
Video
Dickinson Football
Video
Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota
Video
COVID-19 and Socializing
Video
Williston Family Speaks Out
Video
Election Dates
Video
Switching to In Person
Video
Century Girl's Golf
Video
Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23
Video
Shelley Lenz
Video
Cramer Weighs in
Video
Changes proposed to critical habitat rule
Video
ND Teacher of the Year
Video
Nursing Homes Plea
Video
Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
A plea for help from North Dakota nursing homes in the COVID-19 crisis
Video
KX News Live Stream
Williston State College president says student census down, coronavirus to blame
‘Her smile alone would put a smile on your face’: Brother of 34-year-old woman identified in Williston homicide speaks out
Video
ND expands quarantine order for close contacts of people testing positive for COVID-19
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
Bismarck elementary school students set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning
Video
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Bismarck
2020 Y’s Men’s Rodeo
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss