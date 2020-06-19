Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Child Care Emergency Operating Grant extended
Video
Top Stories
Dept. of Corrections orders closure of Rolette County Jail
Friday’s forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances
Video
Meet the home-grown talents preparing for Medora Musical
Video
Elections in small North Dakota towns are a little bit different than the norm
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Larks stay undefeated, downing Bull Moose
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Roughriders running to success early in the season
Video
Baseball: Vistas sweep Chiefs, Capitals take down Senators, Velva tops Oak Creek
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Governors taking it slow when it comes to getting pitchers up to speed
Video
Baseball: Stanley working to finish top three in the region
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Curb
Bismarck PD: Man asking for donations to paint house numbers on curb doesn’t have permission
Recent Videos
Minot Hairdresser
Video
Mineral Rights
Video
Drone Sessions
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19
Video
Crosby Daycare
Video
Crosby New Pool
Video
New Hours
Video
BBQ Truck
Video
Grant Extended
Video
Oil Wells
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19
Video
Body found after search in Missouri River
Video
Vehicle Submerged
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19
Video
Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances
Video
Medora Musical
Video
Bismarck Larks
Video
Dickinson Roughriders Baseball
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Pasta Local Peas
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
MHA Nation will fight the state over $100s of millions in mineral royalties
Video
Weather
Dept. of Corrections orders closure of Rolette County Jail
Body of missing Bismarck man found in vehicle pulled from Missouri River
Video
KX News Live Stream
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back