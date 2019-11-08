Elem School Change Video

Century Girl's Golf Video

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder Video

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23 Video

Shelley Lenz Video

ND Teacher of the Year Video

Nursing Homes Plea Video

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice Video

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23 Video

Wednesday's Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures Video

NDC SEPT 23 Video

How we get those autumn colors Video

Class B Volleyball Video

WDA Boy's Soccer Video

WDA Boy's Tennis Video

Business Women Video

Tears Foundation Video

Surrey Volleyball Video

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder Video