Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
7°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Deadline Approaching For Special Tax Exemption
Chairperson for ND Suicide Prevention: ‘The system needs to change’ in order to prevent suicide
New Apartments Aimed At Luring Young Professionals
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
HS Wrestling: Glatt stepping up for the Demons
Top Stories
Top Five Plays of the Week – Jan 12th, 2020
HS Hockey: Minot believes consistency will lead them in the second half of season
Hockey: Mandan and Minot in action, UMary falls, Bobcats and Minotauros can’t get it done at home
High School Wrestling: Bismarck finishes second at Rotary Tournament
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Dilworth
One man hospitalized, grain trailer split in half after semi-truck, train collide
Recent Videos
UMary Bball
Video
Washburn Bball
Video
Wrestling
Video
Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Rent vs. Buy
Video
Tax Exemption
Video
YHF
Video
New Apartments
Video
Minot Murder Update
Video
KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13
Video
Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13
Video
A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills
Video
Mrs. Haga
Video
Spectrum Online
Video
Top Plays
Video
Reusing Christmas Trees
Video
Billings Crash
Video
Frostbite
Video
Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
3 mountain lions killed after found feeding on human remains near popular AZ hiking trail
Help locate owner of POW/MIA ring with BGE initials
Victim identified in Minot murder
One man hospitalized, grain trailer split in half after semi-truck, train collide
Western feature film shooting in Medora
Don't Miss
Sesame Street Live Ticket Giveaway
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, January 9
More Daily Pledge