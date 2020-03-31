Breaking News
Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

ding dong ditch

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Text Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Text Scams"

Severe Storms & Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Storms & Wildfires"

MSU Admissions

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Admissions"

Ding Dong Ditch Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ding Dong Ditch Game"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Bismarck Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Stabbing"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27"

TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB"

Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures"

Garden Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garden Mill"

Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm"

Dickinson gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson gymnastics"

BSC ESports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC ESports"

Driveway Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driveway Concert"

Seamstress Making Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seamstress Making Masks"

Fire Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety"

Other vaccines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other vaccines"

Retirement Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Planning"

Senior Living Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Living Testing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge