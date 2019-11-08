donation drive

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Hidden History: The legacy of Kenny Rainbow
Video
Art gallery in Bismarck set to showcase talents of those with disabilities
Video
Friday’s Forecast: Cooler and breezy
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Friday: Class AAA & 9-Man
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class A
Video
WDA Volleyball: Bismarck edges out Minot, Mandan stays hot against St. Mary’s
Video
WDA Boy’s Soccer: Minot ties with Bismarck, Century takes advantage with win over Mandan
Video
WDA Boy’s Tennis: Minot believes in their depth
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Lets Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Smile of the Day 9-25
Video
Brewday: Crooked Farm Saison
Video
Keeping safe from money scams
Video
Doggie Daycare
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
donation drive
SVUW hosts donation drive to help families stay afloat amid pandemic
Video
Recent Videos
Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-25 1
Video
Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-25 2
Video
SVUW Donation Drive
Video
Dickinson Backpacks
Video
90 Years Old & 20 Years at Dickinson CVB
Video
Friday, September 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Art Gallery
Video
Airport Upgrades
Video
New Food Truck
Video
Free Masks
Video
Talking about Suicide
Video
Morton Co. Mitigation
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25
Video
Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy
Video
furry friday sept 25
Video
ndc sept 25
Video
WDA Volleyball
Video
WDA Boy's Soccer
Video
Minot Boy's Tennis
Video
Community Clean up
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Third North Dakota health officer resigns amid pandemic
More Palmer amaranth found in North Dakota
Friday Night Football Frenzy: Class A
Video
8 deaths, 436 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,562
2019 Pro Football Challenge Winner
Business Beat: Minot’s new Mexican restaurant Casa Jalisco
Video
Hidden History: A basketball team wasn’t crowned champions until 60 years later
Video
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Bismarck
2020 Y’s Men’s Rodeo
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss