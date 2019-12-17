Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Features
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Think Big…Shop Small
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Not In Our Town
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Military Appreciation Roof Giveaway
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
elana nygaard
Custom casket embroidery brings tribute to loved ones
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17
Video
First Western Bank & Trust Interview
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17
Video
Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come
Video
Post Office Busiest Time of Year
Video
New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing
Video
Oil Spill Training
Video
Dickinson Boys Basketball
Video
Hill Sentenced
Video
Legacy Basketball
Video
Mandan Wrestling
Video
Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
USMCA Impact
Video
Career Center
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16
Video
Alzheimer's Holiday
Video
Road to Recovery
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16
Video
Walmart Fire
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Watch: This is why you slow down when driving in slippery conditions
Federal charges against Mandan man accused of bank and cattle fraud
Protesters will rally tonight to demand Trump’s impeachment
Weather
Partnership Between State, Tribal Officials Aimed to Take on Oil Spills
Don't Miss
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays: Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2020!
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, December 17
More Daily Pledge