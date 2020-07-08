Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Legacy fund questions remain as session draws near
Video
Traveling? There’s new restrictions from the TSA
Some Tioga residents aren’t happy about a new store coming to town
Wind industry picking up in Tioga
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
David Gibson steps up to the plate to learn the art of hitting
Video
Top Stories
DJGA: Logan Schoepp improving on the short game toward possible Applebee’s Cup title
Video
Baseball: Mandan Flickertails leans on pitching for early lead in the standings
Video
DJGA: Trey Hohbein, Carrie Carmichael take Sam Bakken Event
Video
Baseball: Larks take down Flickertails, pull closer to first
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Energy Transfer
Dakota Access pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order
Recent Videos
Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Hitting
Video
DJGA Golf
Video
Mandan Flickertails
Video
Anamoose Clean Up
Video
Gift to MSU
Video
Legacy Fund
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/8
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler
Video
NDC JULY 8
Video
Life Hacks: Water Bottles
Video
DJGA Golf
Video
Northwoods League
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Oil Production
Video
Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry
Video
Downtown Block Party, Putt District
Video
Badlands Big Sticks
Video
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
Video
Key West Cafe
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Some Tioga residents aren’t happy about a new store coming to town
Anamoose community comes together to clean up after Tuesday night’s storm
Video
Body of missing Minot man found near Sawyer
KX News Live Stream
Traveling? There’s new restrictions from the TSA
Dakota Access pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order
DAPL: What's at stake for North Dakota's Economy
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back