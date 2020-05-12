Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Plan to construct two elementary schools in north Bismarck OK’d by school board
Top Stories
Trump deems churches ‘essential,’ calls for them to reopen
Tech privacy firm warns contact tracing app violates policy
Flags to fly at half-staff until Sunday to honor COVID-19 victims
Severe storm chances over the Memorial Day weekend
Video
COVID-19
KX News Town Hall
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Local broadcaster and Minot High alum supports class of 2020 by streaming graduation
Shortly: Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.
Trump deems churches ‘essential,’ calls for them to reopen
Tech privacy firm warns contact tracing app violates policy
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Vistas ready for full season
Video
Top Stories
Track: South Border’s Kelsey Kosiak reflects on senior season
Video
39ers ready for summer ball
Video
Softball: Legacy losing the last of their pioneer players
Video
Boys Golf: Seniors leaving experience for the new generation at Bismarck
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
KX News Town Hall
Memorial Day
KX News Local Superheroes
Tips and Tricks
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
Putting North Dakota Children First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
era
‘They just kept giving us the same teacher, but it was awesome’: Wilkinson Elementary teacher taught 5 boys from the same family
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/22
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22
Video
Prepare for a rainy weekend
Video
CAMPAIGNING COVID-19
Video
FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT
Video
Donating Meals
Video
Long Term Care
Video
Department of Corrections
Video
Broadway Circle
Video
South Border Track
Video
Legacy Softball
Video
Ballot Postage
Video
Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Election Access
Video
Ward County Voting
Video
Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students
Video
Hacking Seminar
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21
Video
Minot Hit and Run
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Fire destroys reservation home where 5-year-old girl died
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video
16-year-old turns self in for fatal hit-and-run case in Minot
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Putting North Dakota Children First
Memorial Day
Bank of ND 529 Day
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, May 11
Video
More Daily Pledge