Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Edgewood Healthcare Antibody Testing
Video
British WWII vet rakes in staggering sum for COVID-19-battered health workers with garden laps
The warm-up we’ve all been waiting for
Video
Businesses Seeking Help Will Have to Wait as Paycheck Protection Program Reaches Limit
Video
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
The North Dakota Governor’s Race Continues in the Midst of a Global Pandemic
Video
A State Department of Health Advisor Says Ramping up Testing is Critical
Video
Montana governor to start easing restrictions next week
Race to Reopen America: Lawmakers advising President Trump talk next steps
Video
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Getting physical on line
Video
Top Stories
Bryton Werth: Taking the right approach
Video
Thor’s Place
Video
Haley Hase: Keeping hope alive
Video
Search for host families
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheroes
Salute to Seniors
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Eventide
Long term facilities with positive cases in North Dakota
Recent Videos
Race for Governor
Video
More Testing
Video
Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17
Video
Edgewood Testing
Video
2020 Seniors
Video
Helping Nonprofits
Video
Organic Food Delivery
Video
Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs
Video
Earth Day
Video
Fatal Farm Accident
Video
The warm-up we've all been waiting for
Video
Dickinson Officers
Video
Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done
Video
Unemployment and Evictions
Video
Syringe Exchange
Video
Vote By Mail
Video
Paycheck Protection Program
Video
TRNP Closed
Video
Space Aliens
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
City of Wishek hangs banners to honor high school seniors
Video
GOP lawmakers push for ‘clean’ extension of PPP program funding
46 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 16; total statewide is 439
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Bismarck man was in popular Netflix series ‘Tiger King’
Video
Don't Miss
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge