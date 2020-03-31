Stem Student Honored Video

Williston Gift Card FB Group Video

Shelter Program Video

Ethanol Producers Video

Eviction Debate Video

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder Video

Standing Rock Track & Field Video

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30 Video

#InThisTogetherND Video

Capstone Projects Online Video

Coal Documentary Video

Powerball Winner Video

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30 Video

Where to report severe weather damage Video

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic? Video

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm Video

What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch? Video

Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home. Video

How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision? Video