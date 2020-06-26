Face Shield

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Business Beat: Kupper Chevrolet in Mandan expanding
Video
Business Beat: Amici Pizza Company opens in Bismarck
Video
Bis-Man’s Capital Area Transit creating task force to determine changes to bus routes
Video
$69 million approved for Economic Resiliency Grant
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
As USA Patriots visit Bismarck one veteran reflects on his life changing injuries and his quest to help others
Top Stories
Baseball: Reps sweep the Sens, A’s fall to Jamestown, Renville takes down Garrison
Video
Baseball: Souris Valley Sabre Dogs anxious to get season started
Video
Baseball: The Bismarck Representatives leaning on offense in undefeated start
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose take down the Bismarck Larks for the second time in a row
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Face Shield
Your Health First: Face masks or shields?
Video
Recent Videos
Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Companions for Children
Video
Minot Flood
Video
Business Expanding
Video
Amici Pizza
Video
Clinic Expands
Video
Alchemist Tattoo
Video
Bus Route Changes
Video
Business Grant
Video
Good Neighbor Project
Video
BSC Opening
Video
Surviving Cancer
Video
Masks vs. Shields
Video
New School
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26
Video
Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot
Video
Furry Friends 6-26
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Nurses Picketing
Video
Archery Precision
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot hopes to build second high school
Video
McKenzie County man dies in one-vehicle ATV rollover accident
Interactive Radar
Black woman in Wisconsin says men doused her in lighter fluid, set her on fire
Video
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Business Beat: Kupper Chevrolet in Mandan expanding
Video
Alcohol consumption suspended at all Florida bars as coronavirus cases spike
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back