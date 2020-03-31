Find The Masks

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
North Dakota Woman Recovered From COVID-19 Shares Her Story
Video
Top Stories
Holy Week Goes Virtual
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Preparing for College
Suspect in Minot homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals after deadly car chase in Wisconsin
COVID-19
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
Healthcare
Business News
National Stories
Help
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Conferences
North Dakota Statistics
Symptoms
Prevention
Top Stories
Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19
Top Stories
Area county health agencies have the same message: Use cloth face covering when in public
Two workers at same Chicago Walmart store die of coronavirus
International Music Camp’s 65th season postponed due to coronavirus
Debate grows over using anti-malaria drug for COVID-19 treatment
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Andrew Miller a postseason standout for the Bobcats
Video
Top Stories
HS Track: Coyotes staying optimistic about potential season
Video
Maria Moore signs with Dakota College at Bottineau
Video
North Dakota Legion to revisit cancellation of season
Video
HS Tennis: Williston Girls Staying Ready
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheros
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Find The Masks
Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)
Video
Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6
Video
Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm
Video
Andrew Miller
Video
COVID-19 Recovery
Video
UMary Holy Week
Video
Mental Health Coping
Video
Change.org Petition
Video
Williston Track
Video
Robert One Minute 4-5
Video
Paradiso Gives Back
Video
Earl the Reading Donkey
Video
Coronavirus Numbers 4-5
Video
Amidon Testing
Video
Girls Basketball
Video
Germ Off
Video
Off-sale Take out
Video
MLK Assassination Anniversary
Video
Abbot Rapid Test
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
18 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 5; total now is 225
North Dakota Woman Recovered From COVID-19 Shares Her Story
Video
KX News Live Stream
Area county health agencies have the same message: Use cloth face covering when in public
N.D. Shelter-in Place Petition has Close to 3,000 Signatures
Video
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge