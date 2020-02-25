fire victims

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Convective Rain and Snow Showers Are Moving Across the State
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
State Gives Update On Coronavirus Preparedness
Video
Man falls into grain bin on farm north of Devils Lake, dies
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
College Softball: Dickinson State takes down Providence in the bubble
Video
Top Stories
College Basketball: Bismarck schools battle to play another day in the postseason
Video
Top Five Plays of the Week – Mar 1, 2020
Video
Boys Basketball: Teams advanced and others went home on busy District Tournament Saturday
Video
State Gymnastics: Dickinson’s Ayanna Fossum shines on individual meet day
Video
Features
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
fire victims
Minot couple who survived Halls Apartments fire is fighting another battle
Video
Recent Videos
Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Kids on Internet
Video
Rivera-Rieffel
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2
Video
YHF
Video
Fire Survivors
Video
Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2
Video
Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances
Video
Life Hacks: Stinky Feet
Video
College Softball
Video
College Basketball
Video
Top Plays
Video
MAHC Mission
Video
Celebration of Ellie Follow
Video
Money or exercise?
Video
Rolette Pursuit
Video
Robert One Minute 3-1-20
Video
Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot couple who survived Halls Apartments fire is fighting another battle
Video
UPDATE: Family has been located
North Dakota Runners in Recovery to Take on the LA Marathon
Opening Arguments Set For Tuesday in the Case of a Man Accused of Killing His 3-Month-Old Daughter
Video
Manslaughter charge for 24-year-old Williston man
Don't Miss
Win Walleye School with Ted Takasaki
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, February 25
Video
More Daily Pledge