First-Time Voters

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
2020 State Corn Crop Looking Good
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19
Video
Bench Kirk Cousins campaign begins in Bismarck
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Class B Volleyball: Bishop Ryan finding ways to finish big plays
Video
Top Stories
WDA Football: Cade Garcia, Century’s Mr. Reliable
Video
After the Whistle: Running in the Family with the Rugby Panthers
Video
After the Whistle: Get to know the Velva Aggies
Video
After the Whistle: 2020 Girl’s State Golf Champion Hannah Herbal
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Smile of the Day 10-19
Video
Studio Entertainment
Video
Scones
Video
Coping with COVID
Video
Features
Contests
National Day Calendar
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Latest Videos
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
First-Time Voters
Young voters requesting ballots, but they’re returning them at a slower rate
Video
Recent Videos
Bishop Ryan Volleyball
Video
Century Football
Video
Warmer Weather?
Video
Corn Yield
Video
District 28 Preview
Video
Amtrak Changes
Video
Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19
Video
ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates
Video
ATW: Velva Football
Video
ATW: Hannah Herbal
Video
Space Heaters
Video
WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral
Video
Prepare for more widespread snow
Video
Minot Swimming
Video
Prepping your fireplace for winter
Video
Shelters prep for winter
Video
Plays of the week October 18
Video
Robert One Minute 10-18
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot City Council issues city-wide mask mandate
Rolette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman, boy
Gallery
Fargo mayor issues mask mandate
KX News Live Stream
Texas woman dies of COVID-19 while on commercial flight
Mayor at North Dakota’s largest city wants ‘dramatic’ steps
Election 2020: District 28 preview
Video
Don't Miss
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss