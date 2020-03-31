Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Limited Locations for Nursing Exams
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Thanks To COVID-19, The World May Soon Run Out Of Places To Store Oil
Video
Boaters Encouraged To Use Boat Ramp Webpage
Video
Coronavirus Crippling Air Travel Worldwide
Video
COVID-19
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Governor’s Press Conferences
North Dakota Statistics
Symptoms
Prevention
Top Stories
Executive orders remove week-long wait for unemployment benefits & extend business closings to April 20
Top Stories
Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19
Top Stories
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
Video
Limited Locations for Nursing Exams
MHA Nation, New Town COVID-19 Task Force working to flatten the curve
Video
More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Qvale heading south
Video
Top Stories
Looking back at the 2020 Bismarck Blizzard season
Video
Larks hopeful for season ahead
Video
Golf courses set to open Wednesday
Video
NDHSAA suspends sports and activities indefinitely; considers rescheduling state basketball to summer
Video
Features
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Flow CHart
Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19
Recent Videos
2 Exec Orders April 1
Video
Nursing Exam Issue
Video
Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
MHA Nation
Video
Girls Hockey
Video
RJR Remembrance
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Video
Oil Supply
Video
Airports
Video
Cake Dreams
Video
Soup Kitchen
Video
Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1
Video
Doosan Bobcat
Video
Whiting Petroleum
Video
Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?
Video
Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1
Video
EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS
Video
Significant snow for some while others will see only rain
Video
Bismarck Larks
Video
Workforce Coordnation Center
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge