Top Stories
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Monday’s Forecast: warm and very windy
Video
Demonstrators protest short sentences for sex offenders
Video
Bison fans tailgate in Bismarck for only game of season
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Legacy focuses on the time of possession at the state tournament
Video
Top Stories
Football: Legacy using big plays to move the ball
Video
State Golf: Hannah Herbel builds sizable lead, Mandan within striking distance of the team title
Video
Football: Trinity built to withstand close contests
Video
Plays of the week – October 4
Video
Top Stories
Immune Support Red Lentil Soup
Video
Chair Workouts
Video
Tune out negativity
Video
Studio Entertainment: Kyle Wells
Video
Forfeits
Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations
KX News Trending Stories
3 deaths, 312 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,693
‘The misdiagnosis ended up costing her, her life’: A Texas family’s warning for all parents
Video
District 8 candidate Dave Andahl dies
UPDATE: 32-year-old Minot man in custody in connection to Saturday evening shooting
Video
Third North Dakota health officer resigns amid pandemic
Health officials in Emmons County are urging North Dakotans to take precautions as cases spike
Video
Governor changes the state’s quarantine policy, says 14,000 rapid COVID-19 tests on the way
