Found Body

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
North Dakota still predicted to have money in general fund at end of biennium
Video
Top Stories
MHA unveils new wellness and outreach facility in north Bismarck
Video
Bismarck residents noticing higher water bills
Video
Local buffets dealing with COVID-19 challenges
Video
Your Health First: New drug used to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose take down the Bismarck Larks for the second time in a row
Video
Top Stories
Golf Talk: Driving the Ball
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Representatives put perfect record on the line against the Minot Metros
Video
Baseball: Beulah changing things up at practice this season
Video
Baseball: One player in Bottineau getting the inside scoop
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Found Body
Williams County Sheriff’s Office searching for details about a body found in Missouri River 38 years ago
Video
Recent Videos
Northwoods League
Video
Golf Talk
Video
Babe Ruth Baseball
Video
Police Reform Debate
Video
State Budget
Video
New Wellness Facility
Video
Bismarck Water Bills
Video
ID Body
Video
Earth Lodge
Video
Home Sales
Video
Daycare Fundraiser
Video
Beulah Cyclones Baseball
Video
Oak Creek Baseball
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24
Video
COVID-19 & Buffets
Video
New Deputy
Video
Water Usage
Video
YHF
Video
SVAS Natl Award for Military Program
Video
Mosquito Spraying
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Bismarck residents noticing higher water bills
Video
“A danger to the health and safety of inmates”: state documents detail temporary closure of Rolette Co. Jail
Two Bismarck women create Closet 127 to help people get a fresh start
Video
Missing woman located safe
Weather
COVID-19 reshapes food distribution in the Capital City
Video
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back