Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Reward offered for information on butchered livestock in Dunn, McKenzie counties
Top Stories
Layoffs? Not at CHI St. Alexius
Killdeer man arrested on $5.3 million theft charges; preliminary hearing scheduled
BPS band, orchestra students to join together for Band Night from their driveways
Prepare for a Winter-like weekend
Video
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.
Layoffs? Not at CHI St. Alexius
BPS band, orchestra students to join together for Band Night from their driveways
Americans lose 20.5 million jobs in April as COVID-19 spreads
Video
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Track: Alyssa Andress prepares for freshman year at DSU
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Jaden Mitzel, Gage Swanson finalists for NDHSCA POWERade Senior Athlete of the Year
Video
Baseball: St. Mary’s continues to grow the program
Video
Summer ball hopes
Video
Talkin baseball with Sabre Dogs
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
KX News Local Superheroes
Tips and Tricks
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
furloughs
Layoffs? Not at CHI St. Alexius
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8
Video
Prepare for a Winter-like weekend
Video
special ed teach
Video
Hettinger Track
Video
Casino Reopening
Video
Standing Rock Testing
Video
Irving Donation
Video
Elective Procedures
Video
Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower
Video
Day of Prayer
Video
Indian Hills Resort
Video
Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Blu on Broadway
Video
New Playground Oak Park
Video
NDHSCA Award
Video
St. Mary's Baseball
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7
Video
Mother's Day
Video
Coal Creek to Close
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Great River Energy to close Coal Creek Station
Video
“Not a good day on Main Street in Coal Country:” Lignite advocates react to Coal Creek Plant closure plan
Video
Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.
NBA player donates food, masks to Standing Rock
Video
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge