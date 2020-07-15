Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Prayer initiative for first responders
Top Stories
Kids explore career options through STEM camp
Video
Sims bridge to be preserved for years to come
LIFE HACKS: Toothpaste can do more than brighten your smile
Video
Wednesday’s forecast: Increasing clouds & heat
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Mandan Girls Basketball Coach Resigns
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck teams sweep Williston in double headers
Video
Bismarck State College reacts to the postponement of fall athletics
Video
Baseball: Bull Moose infielder Ben Teel finding his way as a league leader
Video
Baseball: Harvey Snot Otters set their eyes on a regional championship
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Gap Year
The cost of delaying college by one year? More than $90,000 over lifetime
Recent Videos
STEM Camp
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15
Video
Williston Construction
Video
31:8 Project
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15
Video
NDC JULY 15
Video
Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat
Video
Babe ruth baseball
Video
NJCAA Announcement
Video
Bull Moose Baseball
Video
Independent baseball
Video
Lamoureux twins give back
Video
Lottery Down
Video
Fairview ordered to resecure
Video
Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14
Video
Charitable Gaming Down
Video
Mosquito Season
Video
Deep Water Fish
Video
Mowing Challenge
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot Public Schools Superintendent talks plans for the fall
Open valve leads to crude oil spill in western North Dakota
North Dakota tribe sues over ruling giving minerals to state
KX News Live Stream
Bismarck State College reacts to the postponement of fall athletics
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15
Video
Business Beat: Renovations at the south Cash Wise in Bismarck
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back