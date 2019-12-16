Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Features
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Think Big…Shop Small
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Not In Our Town
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Military Appreciation Roof Giveaway
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
garrett mclain
Road to Recovery: One mother’s fight to win her life and marriage back
Recent Videos
Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
USMCA
Video
Career Center
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16
Video
Alzheimer's Holiday
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16
Video
Walmart Fire
Video
Ward Co Theft
Video
Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16
Video
SMS Helps Animals
Video
Raising ND: Santa's gifts
Video
Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs
Video
First Time Hunter
Video
Huff Hills
Video
Blockhouse Lighting
Video
Tony Wald
Video
Top Plays
Video
Toy Making Career
Video
Holiday Debt
Video
Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-15-19
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Charges filed in Walmart arson
An inspiring feat
KX News Live Stream
Watch: This is why you slow down when driving in slippery conditions
Ward County deputy stops farmstead burglary
Don't Miss
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays: Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2020!
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, December 16
More Daily Pledge