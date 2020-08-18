Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
LIFE HACKS: Back-to-School Tips and Tricks
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday’s Forecast: Hot & sunny with a small chance for storms
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Bismarck log cabin once housed Satchel Paige
Video
Public input sought for intersection study in Bismarck, Mandan
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Soccer: Ricardo Pierre-Louis making an impression for year one at Bismarck
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Paxton Miller shines again in Bull Moose victory
Video
Football: Mandan looking for leadership in 2020
Video
Football: Dickinson State returns to the practice field in hopes of completing a season
Video
Bismarck log cabin once housed Satchel Paige
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Gary Greff
New additions added to Enchanted Castle in Regent
Gallery
Recent Videos
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18
Video
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms
Video
National Day Calendar: National Fajita Day
Video
Bismarck Boys Soccer
Video
Northwoods League
Video
Mandan Football
Video
DSU Football
Video
Roast of Mayor Shaun Sipma
Video
Sweet Corn
Video
Monday, August 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
700th Farm REscue
Video
Census 2020
Video
Homeless Coalition & covid
Video
Satchel Paige
Video
Curbside for a Cause
Video
Childcare Grant
Video
Non Profit $25,000 Give Away
Video
Home building is a little tougher during the pandemic
Video
Measure 3
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/17
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
2 deaths, 136 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 17; active cases statewide are 1,169
KX News Live Stream
Trinity Health workers to receive a one-time bonus for work, efforts during COVID-19
Bismarck log cabin once housed Satchel Paige
Video
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library design concepts released
Gallery
Weather
Minot City Council issues mask directive
Video
Don't Miss
KX News Town Hall: Race in the Dakotas
Gallery
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps