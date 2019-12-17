Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening One Minute Forecast
Top Stories
Someone You Should Know: Farewell to Photojournalist Gaylen Ness
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Is Your Sump Pump Working Properly?
Report: More Needs Done To Combat Impaired Driving
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
Mandan’s Klein Signs with UND Fighting Hawks Football
Top Stories
UMary Names New Head Baseball Coach
Magicians ready to defend home mat
Lions grapplers ready for home opener
Boys HS Hockey: Hazen-Beulah working on defense
Features
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Home for the Holidays
Think Big…Shop Small
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Not In Our Town
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Military Appreciation Roof Giveaway
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Dakota’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
gift wrapping hacks
KX tries the diagonal present wrapping hack
Recent Videos
Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Teddy Toss Handout
Video
Juvenile Crime & the Holidays
Video
Kalix Recycling
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19
Video
Bismarck FD
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19
Video
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler
Video
MPS Gives Presents to All
Video
Low Nicotine Cigarettes
Video
Peer to Peer
Video
Red Kettles
Video
KT Tree
Video
Star Fund
Video
Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18
Video
Sump Pumps
Video
Impaired Driving
Video
New Boots
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Kalix announces its downsizing recycling program
3 students hurt in school bus-train crash in North Dakota
KX News Live Stream
Someone You Should Know: Farewell to Photojournalist Gaylen Ness
Home for the Holidays Contest
Don't Miss
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays: Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2020!
Road to Recovery
Pro Football Challenge
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, December 17
More Daily Pledge