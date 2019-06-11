Gingerbread

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Remote voting approved for upcoming legislative session
Video
Ground broken on expansion project at Bismarck Cancer Center
Wednesday’s Forecast: A clearing of the haze for some with cooler highs
Video
Measure 2 under scrutiny as lawmaker pushes back
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Volleyball: Velva looking for consistency
Video
Top Stories
Football: Kidder County eyeing a repeat as 9-man state champions
Video
WDA Swimming: Minot shows they’re a team to pay attention to against Bismarck, Legacy
Video
WDA Soccer: Legacy grabs crucial three points from Minot
Video
Class B Volleyball: Nedrose and Rugby clash, DLB takes down Ray, Center-Stanton beats New Salem-Almont
Video
Studio 701
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Gingerbread
Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season
Eggo releasing Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Cookie pancakes just in time for the holidays
Recent Videos
Softball Benefit
Video
Velva Volleyball
Video
Kidder County Football
Video
Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Legislative Changes
Video
Substitute Teachers
Video
Helping Voters
Video
Trivia Treat
Video
Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin
Video
Glow-Up: Calli gives the Studio 701 team skincare tips
Video
Sanford Health partners with Simle Middle School to improve the well-being of students
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/16
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: A clearing of some haze with cooler highs
Video
NDC 9-16
Video
WDA Girl's Swimming
Video
WDA Boy's Soccer
Video
Class B Volleyball
Video
WDA Volleyball
Video
WDA Boy's Tennis
Video
Minot Girl's Swimming
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Most popular baby names in North Dakota in 2019 announced
5 deaths, 269 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,528
KX News Live Stream
Search warrant leads to seizure of 5,000 fentanyl pills, Minot man arrested
Football: Life saved at a local youth football game
Video
Teen hit man seen on social media gunning down driver at red light gets prison time
Video
Football: Kidder County eyeing a repeat as 9-man state champions
Video
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Second Weekend
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss