go outside and howl at 8 pm

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
State’s Tourism Industry Taking a Hit From Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Comic book industry crippled by COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 making big impact on charitable gaming
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
When the pandemic began, most students abroad flew home. This Minot art student stayed in Italy.
Video
COVID-19
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
State’s Tourism Industry Taking a Hit From Coronavirus
Video
Mandan Business Selling Hand Sanitizer
Video
Comic book industry crippled by COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 making big impact on charitable gaming
Video
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
NFL Draft
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Century’s rotation the key to a 3rd straight title
Video
Top Stories
New rules for the game
Video
Girls Golf: Bowman eyes another run at state
Video
Majettes softball player contributes off the field
Video
Dacotah Speedway postpones race season
Video
Features
KX News Local Superheroes
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Hidden History
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Plant Talk
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
go outside and howl at 8 pm
Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic
Video
Recent Videos
Medora Tourism
Video
Comic Book Industry
Video
Charitable Gaming
Video
Baseball
Video
Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Bowman Girls Golf
Video
Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic
Video
Pet Vet
Video
Grocery Changes
Video
SVAS to Start Foster Program
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13
Video
Recycled Art
Video
Minot Student in Italy
Video
Trinity Furloughs
Video
Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13
Video
A bitterly cold April forecast
Video
Majettes Softball player gives back
Video
Dacotah Speedway
Video
NAHL Draft
Video
20-year-old case
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Burgum to decide Wednesday if business closures extended
Comic book industry crippled by COVID-19
Video
Smithfield Foods closes pork plant after nearly 300 workers diagnosed with coronavirus
Video
When the pandemic began, most students abroad flew home. This Minot art student stayed in Italy.
Video
Don't Miss
Nominate Your Local Superhero
Think Big! Shop Small!
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge