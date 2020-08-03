Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Food programs at the heart of back to school safety
Video
Top Stories
North Dakota sunflower crop doing well
Video
Sightseeing for sunflowers? Use this interactive tool from ND Tourism Division
127 new COVID-19 cases reported for August 2; statewide total is 6,785
Monday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny & dry
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Top plays of the week – August 2
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Flickertails come back to defeat Bull Moose
Video
Baseball: Surrey Babe Ruth team in 4th straight state tourney
Video
Baseball: Larks sweep Flickertails in Saturday double header
Video
Racing: Night two of the Governor’s Cup
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Goodnight Moon
Pandemic parody of ‘Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall
Recent Videos
Rent Bridge
Video
Feeding Students Safely
Video
Sunflower Fields
Video
Clear Masks
Video
Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/3
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/3
Video
LIFE HACKS: DOLLAR TREE
Video
NDC AUGUST 3
Video
Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & dry
Video
Top plays 8-2
Video
Baseball
Video
Robert One Minute 8-2
Video
Capital A'Fair continues on
Video
Parenting class
Video
Allergic reaction to mosquito bites
Video
Fake car seats
Video
Paying off debt
Video
Babe ruth baseball
Video
SWAT team called
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
127 new COVID-19 cases reported for August 2; statewide total is 6,785
What’s the difference between the throat swab or nasal swab COVID-19 test?
Video
Some mystery seeds illegally sent from China identified
NDDOT aiming to make highways smarter
Video
Clear masks help deaf and hard of hearing community communicate
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back