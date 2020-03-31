Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Online Predators Home During Pandemic As Well
Coronavirus Resulting In Gun Sales Spike
Video
Coronavirus Creating Challenges For Music Teachers
Video
COVID-19 Especially Hard On Those With Mental Health Issues
Video
COVID-19
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Governor’s Press Conferences
North Dakota Statistics
Symptoms
Prevention
Top Stories
Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
Top Stories
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 31, 2020
Video
Top Stories
10 tips for maintaining your mental health during COVID-19
WATCH: Tioga Medical Center healthcare gearing up for COVID-19
Video
Personal Protective Equipment donation drive for hospitals in need
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
Golf courses set to open Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
NDHSAA suspends sports and activities indefinitely; considers rescheduling state basketball to summer
Video
Vardon inching closer
Video
A hockey stick and a unicycle: how the Curl sisters are staying in hockey shape
Video
North Dakota Shrine Bowl rosters announced
Video
Features
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
gun sales
Coronavirus Resulting In Gun Sales Spike
Video
Recent Videos
Workforce Coordnation Center
Video
Golf Courses
Video
NDHSAA
Video
Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Tioga Medical Center
Video
Tioga Med Center TikTok
Video
Gun Sales
Video
Music Lessons
Video
Mental Health
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31
Video
Medication Help
Video
Working from Home
Video
Video Game Sales Up
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31
Video
Weddings
Video
Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
Video
Today is the last warm day of the week
Video
Flower Shops
Video
Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go
Video
Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is 122
17 new COVID-19 ND cases reported March 31; total now is 126
Weather
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge