Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
ND Emergency Commission allocates over $400 million in CARES Act funds
Top Stories
Sen. Tim Mathern: ‘Juneteenth needs to be a holiday’
Video
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday’s forecast: Cool with variable clouds
Video
LIFE HACKS: Staying ‘CHILL’ this summer
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck Governors taking it slow when it comes to getting pitchers up to speed
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Stanley working to finish top three in the region
Video
Golf Talk: Riverwood Golf Course
Video
Baseball: Representatives sweep A’s, Metros sweep Senators, Velva sweeps Harvey, Bull Moose open season
Video
Wyatt Ulrich ready for one last season as Mr. Lark
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
heath now
Bismarck nurse practitioner creates on-demand virtual walk-in clinic app
Video
Recent Videos
Vehicle Submerged
Video
Pasta Local Peas
Video
Mathern on Juneteenth
Video
Juneteenth Celebration
Video
Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Bismarck Governors Baseball
Video
Health Now App
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18
Video
Space Concerns
Video
Hiring Update
Video
Summer Unplugged
Video
New Exhibit Open
Video
Project FindSafe
Video
Stanley Baseball
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18
Video
Mandan Fatal Crash
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast
Video
Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds
Video
LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL
Video
Golf Talk
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Body found after search in Missouri River
Video
‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry
New gluten-free pasta is made from only one ingredient– and is North Dakota grown
Video
Flow chart from the NDDoH for COVID-19
Burgum rejects Democratic calls for special session on spending federal CARES Act money
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back