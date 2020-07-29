heroes act

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Backyard BBQ July 29th Weather Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Young artists go ‘around the world’ of art this week in Bismarck
Sanford Health to begin antibody testing
Video
Burleigh and Morton Counties see a rise in COVID-19 cases among young adults
Video
Task force will give Burleigh and Morton Counties resources in fight against COVID-19
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Golf: Round one recap of Applebee’s Cup at Tom O’Leary
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Velva wins the District three Tournament, clinching a spot at state next week
Video
WDA removes non-conference games to the fall sports schedule
Video
Baseball: Bismarck Larks pull to a tie for first with win over Bull Moose
Video
Baseball: Velva and Rolla set to battle it out for a spot at the state tournament
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
heroes act
Rally held to support HEROES Act in Minot
Video
Recent Videos
Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Dr. Wynne: Problems After Covid-19
Video
Bringing Teddy Home
Video
Butterhorn Helps Noodle Zip
Video
DJGA Golf
Video
District Three Tournament
Video
WDA Sports Update
Video
Sanford Antibody Tests
Video
Burleigh-Morton Task Force
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/29
Video
HEROES Act
Video
Back to School
Video
Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/29
Video
Death Investigation
Video
What a La Nina Watch may mean for the rest of the year
Video
YHF
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/29
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with rain chances SW
Video
NDC JULY 29
Video
Bismarck Larks
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back